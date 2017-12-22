@ Dreamstime

Janelle Shane, a Colorado-based research scientist, recently trained a machine-learning algorithm, basically and AI, to write it’s own Christmas carols. The AI used a data base of 240 Christmas carols as a reference, writing it’s own songs then comparing them and repeating the process.

As might have guessed, these carols aren’t winning any awards. Here’s an excerpt from one:

The story of the chimney see

Santa baby, and blood and joyous so world and joy and good will to see

Santa baby bore sweet Jesus Christ

Fa la la la la la la, la la la la la la la la.

King of toys and hippopotamuses [sic] full of the light of that stood at the dear Son of Santa Claus

He was born in a wonderful christmas tree

Run, run Rudolph, run, run Rudolph, run, run Rudolph, run, run Rudolph, run, run Rudolph, run, run Rudolph, run, run Rudolph, run, run Rudolf the new born King.

There are some impressive things here in terms of structure, but none of these carols make any sense. Looks like we’re still a ways away from Skynet taking over.

Via Mashable