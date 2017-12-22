By JT
Filed Under:auction, Christmas, Christmas Special, Ebay, Holidays, Movies, Puppets, Rudolph, Santa, sudolph the red-nosed reindeer, Television
(Photo by Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

If you love Christmas and have a spare $10 million lying around, boy do we have a gift for you!

The ORIGINAL screen-used puppets from the 1964 stop motion film Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are currently available on eBay.  Both Santa and Rudolph are available, and according to the seller, they are the only surviving figures from the orignal set used during production of the film.

View post on imgur.com

The puppets were restored in 2007, and according to the seller, “1960s Hollywood memorabilia collector” Peter Lutrario, “These 2 puppets are Certainly one of the Most Iconic and Famous Collectibles in the entire World, and are certainly the Most Famous Holiday and Christmas Props In the History of Television.  We are dealing with something Magnificent and Iconic on a Level all its own.”

So any takers?

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live