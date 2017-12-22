12/13/2017 - Mark Hamill during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, to be aired on BBC One on Friday. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

It seems the role of Luke Skywalker was not mutually agreed on. Actor Mark Hamill shared the differences he and director Rian Johnson had during filming on how the role of Luke Skywalker should be played. Hamill even says, “He’s not my Luke Skywalker.”

In an interview posted on YouTube earlier this week, Hamill describes where the two didn’t see eye-to-eye: ““I said to Rian, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference. But it’s not my story anymore, it’s somebody else’s story and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That’s the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I’m sorry.”

It’s been a week since Star Wars: The Last Jedi released in theaters and although the movie has earned over $650 million worldwide, it seems there is a great divide on what people thought of the movie. Some reviews say it’s a long-awaited film that delivered and others completely disagree. What do you think?