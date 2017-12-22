Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA
Admit it. When Coyote Ugly is on TV, you have to stop and watch it.
If you remember: at the end of the movie, LeAnn Rimes sings “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” at the top of the bar at Coyote Ugly. It’s a great end to the movie: a music superstar is singing main character Violet/Jersey’s song!
17-years later, it seems as though LeAnn Rimes still loves the song. As you can see in the photo below, while hanging out in friends in Aspen, she decided to hop on the bar and pull off a “Coyote Ugly 2.0”! Even cooler, she put a Christmas spin on the song last night (you can see that in the video below).
Comments
JT