Admit it. When Coyote Ugly is on TV, you have to stop and watch it.

If you remember: at the end of the movie, LeAnn Rimes sings “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” at the top of the bar at Coyote Ugly. It’s a great end to the movie: a music superstar is singing main character Violet/Jersey’s song!

17-years later, it seems as though LeAnn Rimes still loves the song. As you can see in the photo below, while hanging out in friends in Aspen, she decided to hop on the bar and pull off a “Coyote Ugly 2.0”! Even cooler, she put a Christmas spin on the song last night (you can see that in the video below).

This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on Can’t Fight The Moonlight. No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0! pic.twitter.com/oGZ64RleNA — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 21, 2017

Breaking it down with my boys for a holiday twist on our Can’t Fight The Moonlight medley #TodayIsChristmasTour #lrlive2017 pic.twitter.com/RCaaVS9YOi — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 21, 2017

