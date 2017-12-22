By JT
Filed Under:Can't Fight The Moonlight, Coyote Ugly, LeAnn Rimes
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Admit it.  When Coyote Ugly is on TV, you have to stop and watch it.

If you remember: at the end of the movie, LeAnn Rimes sings “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” at the top of the bar at Coyote Ugly.  It’s a great end to the movie: a music superstar is singing main character Violet/Jersey’s song!

17-years later, it seems as though LeAnn Rimes still loves the song.  As you can see in the photo below, while hanging out in friends in Aspen, she decided to hop on the bar and pull off a “Coyote Ugly 2.0”!  Even cooler, she put a Christmas spin on the song last night (you can see that in the video below).

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live