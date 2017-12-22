Filed Under:December 22, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, Year End Specials 1986
Friday, December 22

Nine @ 9 Year End Specials, the Top Nine songs from the entire year, another year from the eighties each day until the end of the year!  Today, the Top Nine from all of 1986, when you could carry a portable TV for just $250, or a portable computer for just $1,600!

Huey Lewis And The News-Stuck With You

Steve Winwood-Higher Love

Prince-Kiss

Heart-Never

Simple Minds-Alive And Kicking

Pet Shop Boys-West End Girls

Peter Cetera-The Glory Of Love

Robert Palmer-Addicted To Love

Mr. Mister-Broken Wings

