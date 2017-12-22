(Photo by David Brewster/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Friday, December 22
Nine @ 9 Year End Specials, the Top Nine songs from the entire year, another year from the eighties each day until the end of the year! Today, the Top Nine from all of 1986, when you could carry a portable TV for just $250, or a portable computer for just $1,600!
Huey Lewis And The News-Stuck With You
Steve Winwood-Higher Love
Prince-Kiss
Heart-Never
Simple Minds-Alive And Kicking
Pet Shop Boys-West End Girls
Peter Cetera-The Glory Of Love
Robert Palmer-Addicted To Love
Mr. Mister-Broken Wings