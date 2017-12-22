Photo Credit: Dreamstime

On what’s expected to be one of the busiest holiday travel days of the season, people ran into some big problems this morning at Dallas Love Field.

Holiday travelers were forced to evacuate the busy airport after a fire alarm went off inside the terminal.

As you can see below in the photos and videos posted to Twitter, it became especially congested at around 5:00am. Luckily, about 30-minutes later, it was reported that the terminals had been inspected: and that normal operations would take place.

No one’s sure what caused the alarms to sound.

If you’re traveling today, you might want to allow a lot of extra time: TSA security screenings could take upwards of 90-minutes.

