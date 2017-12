A man’s morning commute was briefly halted for an unlikely reason. Twitter user, Rita Panahi, shared a video of her morning drive in Australia being stopped for a rather cute and unusual reason: a koala fight. Yep, you read that right. Two koalas apparently had some differences to hash out and the only way to do that was in the middle of the road, duh.

It’s only fitting to see a koala bear fight in Australia, isn’t it? People shared their reactions and even added a soundtrack to the background.

When you’re trying to get to work and there is a Koala bear fight in the road. https://t.co/Dd4sBMgGdJ — @MiddleBird68 (@MiddleBird68) December 22, 2017

They shouldn't #koalafight in the middle of the road. If a car hits them they'd say "eucalyptus" @dailytelegraph @sydneyeditor https://t.co/Vpxmeboj7J — Nick Calacouras (@NickCalacouras) December 22, 2017