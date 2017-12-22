By JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

You don’t usually expect this kind of gift coming from your Mimi and Papa.

After being stopped for a traffic violation, an elderly Nebraska couple was just arrested for allegedly possessing 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck.  But from what they said, they didn’t want to smoke it: they wanted to give it as Christmas gifts!

The couple’s Toyota Tacoma was stuffed with pot.  The 80-year-old man, and the 83-year-old woman, were on a trip from California to Vermont (the Green Mountain State, by the way!).

Source: The New York Post

