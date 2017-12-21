Filed Under:Christmas, Holiday, Presents, Weird, weird gifts

Giving someone a gift for Christmas is easy. Giving someone something weird takes more thought.

Huffington Post shares these weird gift suggestions for the weird at heart.

  • A Christmas tree costume
  • A Rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer mankini
  • An upside-down Christmas tree
  • A taco holder in the shape of a triceratops
  • The Die Hard Christmas poem book
  • A Game of Thrones tree topper
  • A red Solo cup tree ornament
  • A yoga mat decorated with pictures of doughnuts
  • A grill-cleaning robot

What other weird Christmas gift suggestions do you have?

