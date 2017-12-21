By JT
(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

A little over a year ago, actor Michael Douglas may have let it slip that his longtime friend Val Kilmer had been recently diagnosed with throat cancer.  Kilmer routinely denied the speculation, and chalk up his illness to a swollen tongue.

Now, Kilmer has finally confirmed the worst, and opened up about his two-year fight with throat cancer.  Kilmer told the Hollywood Reporter that this fight has “taken its toll,” and surgery has left his voice raspy and his breath short.

Along with chemotherapy, Kilmer has taken steps to improve his “mental health” as well, admitting that at the height of his career, he may have taken things a bit “too serious.”

Thoughts and prayers to Val and his family!

Via People

