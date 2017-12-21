Photo Credit: ISA/imageSPACE

The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese, includes an all-star cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin and Ray Romano. The flick focuses on a mob hitman’s possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa: the late President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

TMZ reports De Niro, who plays Frank Sheeran, was seen wearing platform shoes while filming some scenes, because his character is 6’4, while Robert is actually 5’10. Check out the shoes below…DANG!

Film legends Al Pacino (left) and Robert De Niro are reunited in New York City to film new crime drama. Check out the massive platform shoes De Niro is wearing to appear taller in the film! pic.twitter.com/YtD1ksGpoj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 21, 2017

Nice to know this movie is finally in the works: and it will be interesting to see De Niro and Pesci together again.

The Irishman is slated for release in 2018.

