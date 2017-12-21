12/1/2017 - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a Royal visit to Nottingham. Photo credit should read: M6027D/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Here’s a nice break from all the holiday news. Britain’s Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle have released their engagement photos and they are stunning. The couple announced their engagement last month and are set to wed May of 2018 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London. The photos were posted Thursday morning and according to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, they were taken earlier this week at the Frogmore House of Windsor. Shot by Alexi Lubomirski, the couple is photographed embracing each other and walking hand-in-hand.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017