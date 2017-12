© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa Johns, will step down as CEO. This move comes after Schnatter made several remarks about the NFL and their stance on the national anthem protests. Though Schnatter later apologized for his remarks, he did blame slow sales growth on the NFL’s polices saying, “The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country.”

Come January 1st, Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie will take over as CEO.

Via NBC DFW