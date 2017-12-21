Siblings…can’t live with them, can’t live without them. A little girl’s message to Santa is going viral for her plea in it. 9-year-old Jennifer Murphy from St. John’s, Newfoundland, thought she’d play the perfect prank on her brother, Ryan, while playing in the snow. Where most kids enjoy building a snowman or have a classic snowball fight, Jennifer deciding to be a little more productive with her time. She wrote Santa a letter in the snow.

A simple plea: “Santa: Take cookies, milk, and brother; leave presents.” At least she knows what she wants! Thankfully, her mom, Jo-Ann, saw the humor in the message and decided to share with the Internet. In an interview with CBC News, Ryan said he isn’t that upset about it. We hope Santa finds it funny, too.