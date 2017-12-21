(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Thursday, December 21
We continue our year end specials on the Nine…the Top 9 songs of every full year from ’80 to ’89. Today, our DeLorean puts us in 1985, when we experienced the coldest winter on recordin the United States, Calvin & Hobbes debuted in newspapers, and two of the decade’s BIGGEST artists made up half of this countdown!
Madonna-Crazy For You
Dire Straits-Money For Nothing
Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Hall & Oates-Out Of Touch
Chaka Khan-I Feel For You
Foreigner-I Want To Know What Love Is
Wham!-Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
Madonna-Like A Virgin
Wham!-Careless Whisper