@ Dreamstime

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HISTORY!#Strawn kicker K-Lani Nava becomes the first female to play in and score in a high school state championship game in the state of Texas! #UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/KQpNiH5rke — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 20, 2017

K-Lani Nava just made history. The highschooler recently became the first female to ever play in a state championship game in the state of Texas. Nava, a kicker for Strawn High School, also became the first female to score. In the video above you can see Nava absolutely fire the ball over the goal posts for an extra point.

Lani and here team managed to take home the championship after a 78-42 at the AT&T Stadium.

Via NBC DFW