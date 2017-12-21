(170627) -- MONTEVIDEO, June 27, 2017 (Xinhua) -- A Harry Potter fan holds a copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone during an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Nicolas Celaya) (da) (rtg) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

A clothing brand had the genius idea to make activewear way more fun. BlackMilk, based in Australia and known for its printed leggings (with pockets!), has created a full 16-piece activewear line that features all four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. The female collection features stylish leggings, checkered jerseys, tank tops, yoga pants, and dresses. It’s no question the fandom of Harry Potter still very much exists decades later.

BlackMilk founder and head designer, James Lillis, spoke more about the line, “We wanted to create really fun pieces that let fans show their love for the Harry Potter series – and represent their Hogwart house – while they are hitting the gym, going for a run, or even just heading out to do their grocery shopping.”

BlackMilk ships worldwide. You can find the Hogwarts collection here.

