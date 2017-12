Photo Credit: Dreamstime

A couple of cellists from Midway High School in Waco can shred!

The video below, featured on the Midway ISD’s Facebook page, shows All-State Cellists Wilson & Hayoung practicing. As they get warmed up, they suddenly break into a familiar tune: Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome To The Jungle”!

It’s easy to see how these two made it all the way to All-State…incredible job, guys!

Published by Hatch

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW