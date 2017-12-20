(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A “struggling actor” for eight years, Kelly Marie Tran finally landed her breakthrough role, appearing as mechanic Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Tran was eating at a pub when a group sat at the table next to hers and began discussing The Last Jedi, specifically her character Rose. Tran’s friend captured her adorable reaction to the group of strangers gushing over her role in the movie.

Seriously, it might be the most adorable thing of all time.

Tran wrote on Instagram that the group couldn’t have been “more lovely,” and it was just another “incredible moment” in a “string of incredible moments I’ve been experiencing lately.”

This is so cool!

Via Huffington Post

