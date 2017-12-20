By JT
Blair Robertson is a Psychic Medium specializing in communication with the dead.  He might want to take a refresher course on communication with errant drivers.

Robertson was dining with a friend inside a restaurant in Canada, when security footage captured the moment a car burst through the window directly in front of the table the gentlemen were eating.  Luckily, everyone escaped without injury, and Robertson was able to walk away from the incident.

Despite being a psychic, and despite Robertson’s friend being a psychic, neither had a vision of the car barreling through the window while the pair enjoyed their meal.

Robertson told ABC 13 after the incident, “A lot of times we can’t even read our own lives and that’s just how it works.”

Via ABC 13

