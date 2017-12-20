@ Dreamstime

A new study, commissioned by the city of Fort Worth, shows that city runs a serious risk of being absorbed into Dallas’ many suburbs. The main problem facing Ft. Worth is that their residential growth is much higher than their commercial growth. The city is struggling to bring in large corporations, often losing them to the Dallas side of the Metroplex.

Of course, Fort Worth doesn’t want to be downgraded to a suburb. So, they’re beginning an aggressive plan to boost economic growth. The city plans to increase their number of fortune 500 companies from 2 to 7 by 2020 as well as attract more start-ups and tech companies.

Via NBC DFW