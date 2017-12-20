Don’t forget where you leave your Elf on the shelf.

Wylie mom Brittany Mease has become an internet treasure. She’s been making headlines lately for accidentally burning her families Elf on the shelf. WFAA reports that Mease’s son had been a little under the weather and was more focused on him and forgot where she last moved the family elf, Elfis. It was to late when she preheated the oven to make her family lunch, that she started smelling something “funky” coming from the kitchen. When Mease opened the oven, she and her kids saw their elf melting. As she tried to pull him out when her kid yelled ‘don’t touch him, he’ll lose his magic!’ Luckily she had an extra elf from the year before on stand by. The next day Mease called a local Santa Clause to by the house to drop off the new elf with restored magic.

Source Via: WFAA