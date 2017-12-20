Filed Under:Dallas Love Field, Dance Off, Southwest Airlines, The Kansas City Star
They were on their way back from Disney World…and they became an internet sensation.

Joe Vaughn and his wife Andrea were stuck at Dallas Love Field the other night with their daughters Tinlee (5-years-old) and Brynlee (3-years-old).  A Southwest Airlines employee on the tarmac waved to the little girls: who were watching him through the glass.  Before Mom and Dad knew it, their girls were dancing along with the airport employee!  Since then, the video Joe took has gone viral.

Check out the video below.

The coolest part: Southwest has recognized the employee for the sweet and playful gesture.

Source: The Kansas City Star

