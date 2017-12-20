© Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence. On Wednesday, Khloé posted a picture of her baby bump, complete with her and her partner’s, Tristan Thompson, hands.

TMZ first broke the story that the couple was expecting, but Khloé has been very secretive about the whole thing. In the post Khloé said, “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.”

One small detail that people might miss is the ring on Khloé’s finger. Could this post also be hinting at an engagement? It sure looks like it.

Via TMZ