In a lengthy interview with the Academy of Achievement, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page confirmed that there will in fact be previously unreleased Led Zeppelin ‘material’ dropping in 2018.

For those of you who don’t know, 2018 is also the 50th anniversary for the band. Jimmy was very cryptic about what the new ‘product’ actually is. All he had to say was, “There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven’t heard, because I’m working on that,” Page went on to say that, “Next year will be the 50th year, so there’s all manner of surprises coming out.”

Via Guitar World