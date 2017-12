(Photo byDevin Simmons/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

Wednesday, December 20

We continue our year end specials on the Nine. ┬áThe Top Nine songs of every full year from ’80 to ’89. ┬áToday, we are on 1984, when you could buy a Chevy Corvette for just $23,000, and Boy George and Culture Club had their only #1 hit in the U.S.

The Top Nine songs and moments from 1984!

Culture Club-Karma Chameleon

Ray Parker Jr.-Ghostbusters

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Van Halen-Jump

Phil Collins-Against All Odds

Kenny Loggins-Footloose

Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson-Say Say Say

Tina Turner-What’s Love Got To Do With It

Prince-When Doves Cry