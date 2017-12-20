(Photo byDevin Simmons/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

Wednesday, December 20

We continue our year end specials on the Nine. The Top Nine songs of every full year from ’80 to ’89. Today, we are on 1984, when you could buy a Chevy Corvette for just $23,000, and Boy George and Culture Club had their only #1 hit in the U.S.

The Top Nine songs and moments from 1984!

Culture Club-Karma Chameleon

Ray Parker Jr.-Ghostbusters

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Van Halen-Jump

Phil Collins-Against All Odds

Kenny Loggins-Footloose

Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson-Say Say Say

Tina Turner-What’s Love Got To Do With It

Prince-When Doves Cry