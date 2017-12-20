(Photo byDevin Simmons/AdMedia /Sipa USA)
Wednesday, December 20
We continue our year end specials on the Nine. The Top Nine songs of every full year from ’80 to ’89. Today, we are on 1984, when you could buy a Chevy Corvette for just $23,000, and Boy George and Culture Club had their only #1 hit in the U.S.
The Top Nine songs and moments from 1984!
Culture Club-Karma Chameleon
Ray Parker Jr.-Ghostbusters
Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart
Van Halen-Jump
Phil Collins-Against All Odds
Kenny Loggins-Footloose
Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson-Say Say Say
Tina Turner-What’s Love Got To Do With It
Prince-When Doves Cry