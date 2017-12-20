If you’re like a large majority of people out there and seriously into selfies, then we found the drink just for you!

In London, England, there is a cafe known as the Tea Terrace Cafe and the baristas there are quite good at one particular drink aptly named the selfieccino.

The selfieccino is just what it sounds like. It’s either a hot chocolate or cappuccino created with a frothy selfie pic of the purchaser, or any other picture they might like on top.

How it works is customers will send in any picture they want, usually a selfie, through a messaging app, then uploaded into a cappuccino machine that scans the photo and then creates the image in the froth using a flavorless food coloring. It takes about 4 minutes to make and will run you around $7.50 US dollars.

Although the selfieccino is currently only available in London, the cafe has hopes to trademark the term and spread the selfieccino to more locations.

-source via ktvt.com