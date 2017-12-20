London hosted a pop up rage room for a day.

What is a rage room? Just that, a room where you can take out your anger. In this case take out your anger on Christmas, by beating a small Christmas tree with a bat while listening to your most annoying Christmas song. The pop up shop known as Rudolf’s Rage Room was only available for a day and seemed to be a big hit for those who don’t care for Christmas music, decorations or holiday shopping. Meredith O’Shaughnessy tells CBS Philly “Everybody has loved it universally – whether they hate Christmas or they love Christmas” When can we get one of these in Texas?

Source Via: Mashable