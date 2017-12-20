Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is filing a federal lawsuit claiming that USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about former team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

Filed in Los Angeles’Superior Court, the lawsuit alleges that Maroney was forced to sign a confidentiality agreement that was part of a financial settlement. Maroney’s lawsuit claims that USA Gymnastics “had a plan to keep the sexual abuse of Nassar quiet, and allow Nassar to quietly leave USAG; further silencing his victims.”

“The US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics were well aware that the victim of child sexual abuse in California cannot be forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement as a condition of a settlement,” Maroney’s lawyer, John Manly said. “Such agreements are illegal for very good reasons, they silence victims and allow perpetrators to continue committing their crimes. That is exactly what happened in this case.”

USA Gymnastics had released their own statement that said it”admires the courage of those, like McKayla Maroney, who have come forward to share their personal experiences with sexual abuse.”

“(USA Gymnastics) publicly discussed the exact same subject matter it sought to conceal, only months prior, presumably, to divert the public from USAG’s misdeeds and associate itself with disclosure by McKayla Maroney, which it clearly tried to prevent with this unlawful agreement,” the lawsuit says.

-source via usatoday.com