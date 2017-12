© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather may not be ready to retire quite yet. UFC president, Dana White, confirmed that the organization has entered into talks with Mayweather to fight in the octagon.

White said that there is a “realistic possibility” that we could see Floyd fighting in a UFC event. While many are skeptical about the 40-year-old entering the octagon, White reminded people that Floyd usually does what he says, citing Mayweather V McGregor as a prime example.

Via TMZ