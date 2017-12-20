Picking the Christmas tree is an important decision in the household that can bring a family together…or divide the family. Take this family’s case for example. Twitter user and daughter, Madison @madnap21, shared a video of her father throwing a fit after her mom suggested they get an artificial tree this year. “I don’t know what’s happened to you,” says Madison’s dad as he shares his frustration over the tree. Let’s just say it’s very meme-worthy.

My mom suggested to my dad that they get an artificial tree this year, and he wasn’t too thrilled 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vc9P4HRLqR — Christmas Madds ☃🎄 (@madnap21) December 16, 2017

The internet loved it though.

HOLDING ALL OF HIS CHRITMAS RAGE pic.twitter.com/bW3lhFEnRI — Rad Pitt (@VUETMOI) December 18, 2017

And the memes poured in.

Me looking at 2017 and leaving for 2018 pic.twitter.com/TnLyRCJYS2 — Devin (@Devinkfitz) December 18, 2017

My favorite is the “idk what happened to you” 😂😂 — ai(me)e (@itsaimee_97) December 17, 2017

the way he scoffs and then takes a deep exhale and walks away is literally my life story — jolly dad (@apocalypticmoon) December 17, 2017

In the end, Madison’s family went with a real Christmas tree. Happy holidays!