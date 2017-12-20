Picking the Christmas tree is an important decision in the household that can bring a family together…or divide the family. Take this family’s case for example. Twitter user and daughter, Madison @madnap21, shared a video of her father throwing a fit after her mom suggested they get an artificial tree this year. “I don’t know what’s happened to you,” says Madison’s dad as he shares his frustration over the tree. Let’s just say it’s very meme-worthy.
The internet loved it though.
And the memes poured in.
In the end, Madison’s family went with a real Christmas tree. Happy holidays!