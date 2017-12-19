Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C, Saturday, February 11, 2012. (Photo by Mary F. Calvert/MCT/Sipa USA)

Track Palin was arrested Saturday on charges related to domestic violence.

ADN is reporting that Wasilla, Alaska police charged him with felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

An affidavit by Wasilla Police Officer Adam LaPointe says that father Todd Palin was found to be bleeding from cuts on his head.

It’s Track’s second domestic violence arrest in two years.