5/16/2016 - Adam Driver attending the the Paterson photocall, held at the Palais De Festival. Part of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in France. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Could it be a Jedi mind trick? You might have never realized how much Adam Driver and Keanu Reeves look alike until you see this picture! In the wake of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a face swap between the two has emerged. Twitter user and comic book write Mark Miller swapped the faces of the two actors on Adam Driver’s body and the resemblance is striking! Miller captioned the swap with, “Face-Swap Adam Driver and Keannu Reeves and you just feel confused and slightly lost…,” and that’s exactly what we’re thinking! See for yourself.

Face-Swap Adam Driver and Keannu Reeves and you just feel confused and slightly lost… pic.twitter.com/u9bZLYX35c — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) December 18, 2017

Others are arguing they just see Adam Driver in the pictures.

I just see two pictures of Adam Driver. pic.twitter.com/0kP2ja0fDW — Nick Collett (@NickCollett) December 18, 2017