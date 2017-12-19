Filed Under:Eminem, Interview, mobile dating app, New York Magazine, rapper, slim shady, tinder
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Yes, even celebrities have difficulty finding their “other half,” “soulmate,” or [insert whatever other cheesy name for significant other you can think of]. This incudes rapper Eminem.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Eminem revealed he’s using the very same mobile dating app that singles just like you (or your buddy) are using nowadays.

Here’s a little of how that Q & A session went, for the rest, go HERE:

“Reporter: “Do you date?
Eminen: It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.

Reporter: When you were dating, how’d you meet people? Tinder?
Eminem: I mean, yeah.

Reporter: Are you being serious?
Eminem: Yeah, Tinder.

Reporter: Really?
Eminem: [Laughs] And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.”

So, if you find yourself single, on Tinder, AND in Detroit, make sure to swipe right on Slim Shady, he’s not spam!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live