(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Yes, even celebrities have difficulty finding their “other half,” “soulmate,” or [insert whatever other cheesy name for significant other you can think of]. This incudes rapper Eminem.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Eminem revealed he’s using the very same mobile dating app that singles just like you (or your buddy) are using nowadays.

“Reporter: “Do you date?

Eminen: It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.

Reporter: When you were dating, how’d you meet people? Tinder?

Eminem: I mean, yeah.

Reporter: Are you being serious?

Eminem: Yeah, Tinder.

Reporter: Really?

Eminem: [Laughs] And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.”

So, if you find yourself single, on Tinder, AND in Detroit, make sure to swipe right on Slim Shady, he’s not spam!