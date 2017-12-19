A Texas family has decided to pay tribute to Tejano music star Selena the only way they know how: with a Christmas light show! The Hinojosa family from Boerne, Texas delivers a one-of-a-kind Christmas light show at their house that many are sure they haven’t seen before. A video has gone viral for the light show playing in perfect sync with Selena’s hit, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” In an interview with WFAA, Beto Hinojosa even quoted the famous line off the biopic, “Anything for Selenas.”

You can catch the light show at 140 Shadow Knolls from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and until 11 p.m. on the weekends. The family even has a Facebook page for the show here.