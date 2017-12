Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (not to mention their two adorable kids Prince William and Princess Charlotte) look absolutely amazing on their 2017 Royal Christmas card: released yesterday by Kensington Palace (check it out below!).

I can’t think of a bad picture that Prince William and Princess Kate have taken: they always look amazing!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

