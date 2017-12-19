If you’re in for a Christmas miracle type story, well here’s a treat for you. Turns out almost $17,000 were found inside a coat that had been donated to a ReSale non-profit.

It was $17,050 in the form of 50 and 100-dollar bills inside envelopes stacked inside coat pockets. When discovered, one of the workers whose job is to sort through the donation bin, said she really didn’t know what to do with it.

Between that worker and her manager, they discovered information in the envelope that led back to a 78 year old widow whose husband (owner of that coat) had just recently passed. That widow had been left with the financial burden of bills she honestly had no idea how she’d pay.

Well, she won’t have to wonder anymore. Owners of the ReSale Shop, the Jewish Family Service, gave her every single penny of the $17,050. To make the story even more amazing, the widow rewarded the woman worker who’d found her money with $1,000 for having it in her good heart to be honest!

See? it pays to be a good person, literally.

Via WFAA