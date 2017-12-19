Photo Credit: AdMedia

For the second straight day Matt Damon, being interviewed regarding his new movie Downsizing that opens Friday, spoke about Hollywood’s sexual assault problem.

And, for the second day, he received backlash.

Business Insider asked Damon, whose career was built in part by Harvey Weinstein, would he become more cautious with who he collaborated. Damon replied, “One thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole load of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing.”

The #MeToo movement doesn’t want to hear Damon talk about the good guys. They actually don’t want to hear Damon at all. Cher tweeted, “Matt Damon is the epitome of a faux ally whose performative wokeness is more about servicing his own ego than the needs of the oppressed & disenfranchised.”

One film critic alluded to Damon’s movie The Martian when tweeted, “For real though, should have left Matt Damon on Mars.”

Matt Damon- SERIOUSLY? You are a smart man. A privileged, white man. This is NOT the time to ask for a pat on the back. How about we NOT celebrate men who are simply decent human beings. Stay on track, Matt. It’s not about you. https://t.co/mmdbqAUyP7 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 18, 2017

Debra Messing said, “How about we NOT celebrate men who are simply decent human beings. Stay on track, Matt. It’s not about you.”

Rachel Evan Wood simply pleaded on Twitter, “Stop talking.”