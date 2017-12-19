Back in 1991, The Silence of the Lambs won the Academy Award for Best Picture; and Jodie Foster won an Oscar for Best Actress in the movie. Apparently, Stephen Colbert is very persuasive: he was able to talk Ms. Foster into playing Clarice Starling again (with him portraying Hannibal Lecter)!

The world has changed since the early 90s: and it looks like Agent Starling (as she’s cast on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) is involved in the modern day Robert Mueller investigation.

No matter what your political views are, this sketch is brilliant (and hilarious)! Check it out above.

