Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa Press

We continue our year end specials on the nine…the top nine sound of every full year from ’80 to ’89! Today, we stop down in 1983: when you could get a pack of sliced cheese for less than $1.50, and Hurricane Alicia hit out great state of Texas.

Here are the top 9 songs from 1983!

9) EURYTHMICS-SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)

8) MICHAEL SEMBELLO-MANIAC

7) HALL & OATES-MANEATER

6) BONNIE TYLER-TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART

5) MICHAEL JACKSON- BEAT IT

4) MEN AT WORK-DOWN UNDER

3) IRENE CARA-FLASHDANCE…WHAT A FEELING

2) MICHAEL JACKSON-BILLIE JEAN

1) POLICE-EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!