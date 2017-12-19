Time has almost run out to rush your Christmas orders!

According to MarketWatch, here are your current delivery options.

Amazon Prime’s ordering deadline is Friday with deliveries to come cities until 11:59pm, Dec. 24. The United States Postal Service retail ground shipping date has passed, and 1st class mail orders must be done by today/Tuesday, priority mail my tomorrow and express priority mail by Friday. UPS has 2-day air service for orders done by Thursday, but must be labeled for Saturday delivery ($16 per package, and not available in all zip codes). FedEx Express will be delivered Saturday at $16 per package if Saturday service is chosen (includes First Overnight, Priority Overnightand 2-day services).

