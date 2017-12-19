Time has almost run out to rush your Christmas orders!
According to MarketWatch, here are your current delivery options.
- Amazon Prime’s ordering deadline is Friday with deliveries to come cities until 11:59pm, Dec. 24.
- The United States Postal Service retail ground shipping date has passed, and 1st class mail orders must be done by today/Tuesday, priority mail my tomorrow and express priority mail by Friday.
- UPS has 2-day air service for orders done by Thursday, but must be labeled for Saturday delivery ($16 per package, and not available in all zip codes).
- FedEx Express will be delivered Saturday at $16 per package if Saturday service is chosen (includes First Overnight, Priority Overnightand 2-day services).
Learn more about last week delivery options by clicking MarketWatch.