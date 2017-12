According to IMDB, “Danny Ocean’s estranged sister Debbie attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou, Rose, Daphne Kluger, Nine Ball, Tammy, Amita, and Constance.” Written by Coors71

Ocean’s 8, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, and Olivia Munn, just to name a few, is scheduled for release June 8, 2018.