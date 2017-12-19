US President Donald J. Trump speaks on his 'America First' national security strategy in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, USA 18 December 2017. Trump's strategy puts American sovereignty over international relations, particularly on issues of border security. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/Sipa USA)

Wonder if President Trump had an opportunity to look at his likeness before it was presented to the world? I don’t think so… haha!

Yesterday, Walt Disney World added an animatronic version of President Donald Trump to the Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom, with Trump’s actual voice, according to EOnline.

Soon after the unveiling, the social media comments began.

lmao disney spent more time cleaning a single bathroom in the french section of epcot than they did on this sculpture of donald trump for their hall of the presidents exhibit pic.twitter.com/xFsvLdEJSg — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) December 19, 2017

Trump robot in the Hall of Presidents looks like a 71-year-old Chucky doll. pic.twitter.com/yLCBmhpNvG — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) December 19, 2017

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane 🚀 (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

Seems Disney creators need a do-over on this one! Haha!