An Air Force veteran with stage four cancer was recently granted his dying wish thanks in part to his daughter’s efforts and WMUR TV for getting the story out. Veteran Ron Villamaire had only one final wish: to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi. His daughter, Elizabeth Ngo, put out a call for help on Twitter saying, “There is no
#makeawish stuff for adults. Anyone know what I can do? We don’t know how long he has.”
Ron, who served in the Air Force for twenty-four years is also a self-proclaimed Star Wars junkie. He kept his good spirits up, even for his daughter.
Thanks to the help of WMUR TV, a bit of good news was coming to Ron’s way.
The New Hampshire community pitched in to make this dying veteran’s last wish a reality.