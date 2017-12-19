Dec 16, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; General view of Disney Star Wars character Darth Vader before the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

An Air Force veteran with stage four cancer was recently granted his dying wish thanks in part to his daughter’s efforts and WMUR TV for getting the story out. Veteran Ron Villamaire had only one final wish: to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi. His daughter, Elizabeth Ngo, put out a call for help on Twitter saying, “There is no # makeawish stuff for adults. Anyone know what I can do? We don’t know how long he has.”

Anyone know how I can help my dad? He’s dying of cancer. He’s a veteran of the vietnam war. I want him to see the @starwars the last Jedi before he dies and there is no #makeawish stuff for adults. Anyone know what I can do? We don’t know how long he has — Elizabeth Ngo (@RedHead_Reality) November 21, 2017

Trying to keep upbeat but things are tough still trying to help my dad get his last wish of seeing #StarWarsTheLastJedi before he dies. He’s a veteran and cannot leave hospice even though I bought tickets. @starwars @TheEllenShow @Disney please retweet and help 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/cALzz2UIiP — Elizabeth Ngo (@RedHead_Reality) December 9, 2017

Ron, who served in the Air Force for twenty-four years is also a self-proclaimed Star Wars junkie. He kept his good spirits up, even for his daughter.

He’s keeping his spirits up lol pic.twitter.com/THoYIXIDT4 — Elizabeth Ngo (@RedHead_Reality) December 14, 2017

Haha I thought so. He’s too funny when it comes to Star Wars. We’re watching a new hope right now with the r2-d2 pic.twitter.com/BTKojZVqOK — Elizabeth Ngo (@RedHead_Reality) December 14, 2017

Thanks to the help of WMUR TV, a bit of good news was coming to Ron’s way.

#NH's biggest @starwars fan gets quite the visitor. More on this special day tonight on @WMUR9. pic.twitter.com/GgdUgfbnLj — Tim Callery (@TimCalWMUR) December 16, 2017

Some special friends from a galaxy far, far away arrived in #NH to meet Veteran Ron Villemaire for a screening of @starwars. More on the big community effort to make this happen tonight on @WMUR9. pic.twitter.com/vg5u9dwUG3 — Tim Callery (@TimCalWMUR) December 16, 2017

The New Hampshire community pitched in to make this dying veteran’s last wish a reality.

Firefighters volunteer for transport, a movie theater buys out a whole showing of @starwars on opening weekend, characters show up in full costume – all to grant the dying wish of a wonderful, wonderful man. This is what it's all about. #RonsLastJedi https://t.co/9e84uF1Vku — Siobhan Lopez (@SlopezWMUR) December 17, 2017