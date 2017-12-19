Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 911, Christmas, cute, facebook, Grinch, Holidays, Police, Video
This 5-year-old boy went viral after his older brother posted several videos of police showing up at their house. The boy was apparently very worried that the Grinch would show up and try to steal Christmas. But he was determined to make sure the Grinch wasn’t going to ruin anyone’s Christmas, so, he called 911.

Some amazing officers actually showed up to make sure their house was Grinch free. In the post there’s a well deserved shout out to the officer for making this boy’s night. You can checkout the insanely cute videos above!

