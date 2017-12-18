(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)
It’s no secret that after all these years Will Smith has finally joined the world of Instagram.
After doing so, Justin Timberlake decided to take it upon himself to help Smith with some social media advice.
Welcome to Instagram @willsmith. This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past. I like this photo because it’s a photo of you and me. And we look like we are having a serious conversation about something very important. And that makes me feel important.
In response, the actor felt he needed to share some advice of his own to his fellow celeb.
Needless to say, it is pretty good advice!
-source via toofab.com