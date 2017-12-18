Gabriel Dishaw is combining his love for sculpture and ‘Star Wars.’ The artist’s latest collection features upcycled Louis Vuitton handbags, which have been cut up and turned into iconic ‘Star Wars’ masks. So far, Dishaw has made everything from Kylo Ren to Boba Fett. Dishaw also uses electronics, like computer chips and wire in his sculptures.
In the studio working on a new Kylo Ren.
If you’re absolutely in love with these masks and want to pick them up, you can. The bad news is they run anywhere from $2,000 to $3,500.
Vuitton Vader – I wrapped this one up late last night. It's still available for purchase directly through my website gabrieldishaw.com
LV Stormtrooper – you can see this piece in person at the Indiana State Museum at the entrance of the IMAX Theater.
Via Mashable