Gabriel Dishaw is combining his love for sculpture and ‘Star Wars.’ The artist’s latest collection features upcycled Louis Vuitton handbags, which have been cut up and turned into iconic ‘Star Wars’ masks. So far, Dishaw has made everything from Kylo Ren to Boba Fett. Dishaw also uses electronics, like computer chips and wire in his sculptures.

If you’re absolutely in love with these masks and want to pick them up, you can. The bad news is they run anywhere from $2,000 to $3,500.

Via Mashable

