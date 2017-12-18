12/13/2017 - JJ McGettigan attends a special screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, some scenes of which were filmed on location in Ireland, at Letterkenny in Co Donegal. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

SPOILER ALERT!

If you haven’t seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you should probably stop reading now. However, if you’re brave enough to deal with the Force, whether good or bad, continue.

Despite Rotten Tomatoes 93% thumbs up, there is the audience score… which is in the mid 50s. That… isn’t good.

Toofab has found many who are more than happy to express their distaste for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the majority gave the following reasons:

Not particularly funny “forced” humor – some feel Disney and director Rian Johnson went for the funny-bone, far too much, and inappropriately.

– some feel Disney and director Rian Johnson went for the funny-bone, far too much, and inappropriately. First Order Supreme Leader Snoke – where’s the who, what, where when and why?

– where’s the who, what, where when and why? Rey’s Family History – again, who, what, where, when and why?

– again, who, what, where, when and why? How Did Leia Breath In Space? – that’s a brain-teaser for most anyone. It’s sci-fi. It’s “the Force”. Go figure.

Yes, questions, concerns, and just plain disappointments are coming out, and you’ll read them more in-depth, HERE.

How do you feel about Star Wars: The Last Jedi?