Sources confirm to TVLine that the NBC network is in talks to bring back the hit show The Office. NBC recently brought back Will and Grace for a revival season and has proven to be one of the networks highest rating new shows this season, a second season is already on the way. TVLine reports that Steve Carell, who played regional manager Michael Scott will not be returning and that they are currently looking to cast a new regional manager. The network is looking to bring back the hit comedy for the 2018-2019 season. How do you feel about an Office revival?

Source Via: TVLine.com

