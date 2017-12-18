Aug 11, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) before the game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a dose of feel-good news. Texas Rangers very own pitcher Cole Hamels has donated his home to a charity based in Missouri. The home, also in Missouri, was built in 2012 and sits on 100 acres of land. Hamels and his wife, Heidi, donated the home to Camp Barnabas, which according to their website, “provides camping experiences to people with special needs and chronic illnesses, along with their siblings.”

The non-profit was gifted with the $9.75 million mansion, making it their largest donation ever. CEO of Camp Barnabas, Jason Brawner, said, “Our mission is to change lives through disability ministry, and we’ve been strategically looking for ways to expand our ministry outside of a summer camp. We have no doubt this gift will allow us to do just that.”

You can see photos of the mansion on Camp Barnabas’ website here.